State Releases $165 Million for Capital Improvement Projects in Hawaiʻi

March 30, 2021, 10:40 AM HST
The state has released $450,000 for installation of greywater reuse filtration system and related infrastructure work at Kanahā Beach Park on Maui. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The state of Hawaiʻi has released more than $165 million in funds for capital improvement projects, with $5.3 million specifically earmarked for Maui County projects to improve public schools and traffic operations; reconstruct a runway at Lānaʻi airport; and install a greywater reuse filtration system at Kanahā Beach Park.

“The release of these state CIP [capital improvement project] funds is essential for the long-term health of our state — addressing some of our infrastructure needs and improving the quality of services in our communities,” Hawaiʻi Gov. David Ige said. “We will continue to invest in maintaining, rehabilitating and rejuvenating a wide range of public infrastructure, as we work to improve system reliability, advance public safety and enhance recreational experiences.”

$116 million in statewide projects include:

  • Siren Sites Upgrade: $2 million project to upgrade 400 siren sites statewide with new satellite modems. The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency project is expected to be completed in June 2023.
  • Public Housing Improvements: $20 million lump sum funding for the design and construction for disability accessibility improvements; security fencing and gates; sewer pump system replacement; and other public housing improvements and renovations.
  • State facilities Repairs/Maintenance: $3 million released toward $6 million total cost to address the immediate repairs, deferred maintenance, related support and improvements of statewide facilities by the Public Safety Department.
  • Community College Projects: $23.25 million toward the $37.25 million in General Obligation (GO) bond funds to support ongoing major renewal and repurposing projects at the state’s community colleges.
  • Safe Drinking Water: $2.22 million in General Obligation funds transferred to the Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Loan Fund to match $11.2 million in federal funds to provide construction loans to finance safe drinking water facilities of various capacities and designs throughout the state.
  • Wastewater Treatment: $2.5 million to be used with $12.4 million in federal funds for wastewater treatment projects.
  • ADA and Pedestrian Improvements: $270,000 to finance design and construction for American with Disabilities Act (ADA) and pedestrian improvements at various statewide locations.
  • Community College System Projects: $14.5 million in General Obligation Funds towards $39.5 million total cost to finance capital improvement projects throughout the community colleges system.
  • University of Hawaiʻi Improvements: $48.3 million of $128.3 million total cost for design and construction to improve UH system facilities.

The state also has allocated funding for County projects: $5.3 to Maui County, $30.1 to Honolulu County and the City of Honolulu, $3.5 for Kauaʻi and $10.9 million for the Big Island.

Here is the breakdown of $5.3 million in Maui County projects:

  • Pomaikai Elementary School: $150,000 to replace playground equipment. Estimated completion date: August 2021.
  • Kaunakakai Elementary School: $750,000 for roof and gutter replacements for buildings B and D; and installation of bleachers. Estimated completion date: December 2022
  • Lihikai Elementary School: $650,000 for installation of new fencing and gates. Estimated completion date: May 2023
  • Kanahā Beach Park: $450,000 toward $500,000 project for installation of greywater reuse filtration system and related infrastructure work. Estimated completion date: June 2023
  • Wailuku Elementary School: $450,000 toward $2.5 million project for design and construction of parking lot improvements. Estimated completion date: May 2023
  • Kahului Elementary School: $1 million to design and construct air conditioning. Estimated completion date: August 2022
  • Lānaʻi Airport Runway Reconstruction: $465,000 toward $28.5 million project for design and construction of Runway 3-21 at the airport. Estimated completion date: December 2022
  • Traffic Operational Improvements: $1.4 million for design and construction for traffic operational improvements at various locations on Maui.
