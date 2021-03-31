A A A

File photo of Gov. David Ige. Courtesy: Office of the Governor.

Hawai’i Gov. David Ige appointed Milton Kotsubo and Carol Matayoshi to the five-person Hawai‘i Paroling Authority board. The appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

Milton Kotsubo

Kotsubo began his career with the Department of Public Safety nearly 30 years ago, working in various capacities as a pre-trial officer at the Oʻahu Community Correctional Center, and case manager and unit manager at the Halawa Correctional Facility.

While at the Halawa Correctional Facility, Kotsubo also was assigned to the Mainland Contract Unit, monitoring inmates and private facilities in Arizona. In addition, he temporarily served as warden at the Women’s Community Correctional Center before he became Offender Services administrator at that facility. He ended his career at the Department of Public Safety as administrator of the Intake Service Center Division, overseeing pretrial services statewide, before retiring in 2014.

Kotsubo was born in Honolulu and grew up in Wahiawa. He is a graduate of Leilehua High School and the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, where he earned both a bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s in social work.

Carol Matayoshi

Matayoshi is currently the chair of the Hawaiʻi Service Area Board on Mental Health and Substance Abuse and is the Hawaiʻi County representative to the State Council on Mental Health. She has worked in the non-profit sector for more than 24 years, dealing with issues of chronic homelessness, serious mental illness, substance use disorders, justice-involved populations and generational poverty. Matayoshi helped develop the private nonprofit organization Going Home Hawaiʻi, which helps justice-involved individuals reintegrate into the community. In addition, her “In-Reach and Reintegration” program responds to specific needs of the chronically homeless.

Matayoshi is a life-long resident of Hawaiʻi Island and a graduate of the University of Hilo, where she earned her bachelor’s in psychology with a minor in English. She also earned a master’s degree in forensic psychology from Argosy University.

Gov. Ige made his appointments from a list of nominees submitted by a panel composed of: the chief justice of the Hawai‘i Supreme Court or designee, the director of the Department of Public Safety or designee, the president of the Hawai‘i State Bar Association or designee, a representative designated by the head of the Interfaith Alliance Hawai‘i, a member from the general public appointed by the governor, and the president of the Hawai‘i Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers or designee.

The five-member Hawai‘i Paroling Authority is an independent quasi-judicial body, which is attached to the Department of Public Safety for administrative purposes only.