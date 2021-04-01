A A A

Goodwill Hawaiʻi and Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaiʻi formed a new partnership to open two donation PODs on Maui that will benefit both nonprofit organizations starting Thursday, April 1.

Goodwill Hawaiʻi will manage the operations for the new Goodwill Hawaiʻi-BBBS attended donation centers located at the Kīhei Recycling and Redemption Center and the Pukalani Longs Drug parking lot.

“We believe in the mission and programs that Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaiʻi brings to the community and felt it was important to come together to support one another for the betterment of Maui’s families who are still dealing with the social economic impacts of the pandemic,” said Goodwill Hawaiʻi president and CEO Katy Chen. “It’s gratifying to know that the revenue generated from the sale of donations collected will stay right here on Maui to help local people.”

Since the pandemic began, Goodwill has helped more than 2,000 people statewide to get the job training and employment services needed to get back to work. Goodwill’s programs are supported by the sale of community donations in its thrift stores. Ninety percent of the revenue generated in Goodwill’s thrift stores goes back into its programs that help more than 800 low-income families, people transitioning out of incarceration, adults with disabilities, at-risk youth, immigrants on Maui.

“We are grateful to Goodwill Hawaiʻi for this partnership and stepping up to manage some of our donation centers as it allows us to focus our efforts on our youth mentorship and development services that we have been providing to the Maui community for 20 years” said Dennis Brown, Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaiʻi president and CEO. “The pandemic has only added to the burden that many of our youth face and it’s important that we continue to put their needs at the forefront.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters serves more than 1,400 Hawaiʻi children and volunteers annually in its mentoring programs that help at-risk youth reach their goals and improve self-esteem. Research has shown that youth in their program are more likely to achieve educational success, avoid risky behaviors and have increased social and emotional well-being.