Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 10:35 AM HST. Sunrise 6:18 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 06:05 PM HST. Low 1.0 feet 12:30 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 04:04 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 11:11 AM HST. Sunrise 6:17 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores will linger into Friday, then lower this weekend as the small northwest swell fades. Surf along south facing shores will continue to ease through Friday as the south swell lowers. Over the weekend, a mix of background south and southeast swell will be enough to keep the surf from going flat, which should hold into early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through Saturday, then begin to build Sunday through early next week, potentially reaching the advisory level by Monday night through midweek due to a combination of strong trade winds and a moderate northeast swell.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. Clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with NNE winds 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.