Maui Surf Forecast for April 01, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:18 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:41 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:17 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:41 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along north and west facing shores will linger into Friday, then lower this weekend as the small northwest swell fades. Surf along south facing shores will continue to ease through Friday as the south swell lowers. Over the weekend, a mix of background south and southeast swell will be enough to keep the surf from going flat, which should hold into early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through Saturday, then begin to build Sunday through early next week, potentially reaching the advisory level by Monday night through midweek due to a combination of strong trade winds and a moderate northeast swell.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. Clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with NNE winds 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com