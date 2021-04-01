Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 01, 2021

April 1, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
A
A
A

Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 10:35 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:18 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:41 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 06:05 PM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 12:30 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 04:04 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 11:11 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:17 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:41 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north and west facing shores will linger into Friday, then lower this weekend as the small northwest swell fades. Surf along south facing shores will continue to ease through Friday as the south swell lowers. Over the weekend, a mix of background south and southeast swell will be enough to keep the surf from going flat, which should hold into early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through Saturday, then begin to build Sunday through early next week, potentially reaching the advisory level by Monday night through midweek due to a combination of strong trade winds and a moderate northeast swell. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. Clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with NNE winds 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
