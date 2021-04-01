A A A

(L-R) Nicki Barsamian and Jenny Coon have launched their second childrenʻs book: “Huli the Hawaiian Chicken: Searches for Snow.” Photo Courtesy: Waikapū Publishing Company

Maui moms Jenny Coon and Nicki Barsamian of Waikapū have collaborated with Ululani’s

Hawaiian Shave Ice to launch their second children’s book: “Huli the Hawaiian Chicken: Searches for

Snow.”

The authors will sign books on Saturday, April 10, from noon to 4 pm at the Kīhei Ululani’s shop.

A percentage of each sale will go directly to support IMUA Family Services, a local nonprofit focusing on providing resources and educational opportunities to Maui’s most vulnerable children. Mark your calendars and bring your ‘ohana to enjoy a new book and some delicious shave ice, in support of your local community.

Coon and Barsamian established the Waikapū Publishing Company with the launch of their first book,

“Huli the Hawaiian Chicken: Dances on the Moon” in December 2020. The book was embraced by many

and the question quickly arose: “What’s Huli going to do next?”

Once the two authors decided on the next adventure, they approached David & Ululani Yamashiro, co-owners and co-founders of Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice, and asked if they would be interested in having their

company and product featured in Huli’s next book: “Huli the Hawaiian Chicken: Searches for Snow.”

The Yamashiros loved the project and agreed to be a part of the colorful children’s book.

“In addition to featuring a local business, we decided to also support a local non-profit that provides for

families” Coon and Barsamian said in a statement.

Three percent of every book sale will be donated to IMUA Family Services, who have been serving Maui keiki and their families for more than 60 years.

Books can be purchased at all Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice shops and online at http://waikapupublishing.com/.