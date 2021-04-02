A A A

Kaleo Phillips. Image courtesy of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center / J Anthony Martinez Photography.

Live @ the MACC is presenting a free streaming concert on Saturday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m. featuring Maui singer, songwriter and musician, Kaleo Phillips. The virtual concert is live-streamed from the Castle Theater stage and features lead guitarist, Wailau Ryder and the hula artistry of Phillip’s wife, Pakalana Phillips.

The concert will stream on MauiArts.org, the MACC’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Jason Kaleonalani Phillips is a singer and songwriter who followed in the musical footsteps of his father, James, who performed with many local musicians and bands and helped Kaleo get his musical footing at an early age. The latest of his three albums, First Dance, included musical collaborations with the late Willie K, Ron Kuala‘au and Shane Kahalehau. He received several Nā Hōkū Hanohano nominations in 2019 for his debut album, E Mama. His recordings and live performances are centered in large part on his ‘ohana, past, present and future, and the unwavering strength that holds it together.

More Live @ the MACC events coming up later in April:

Friday, April 9 and Saturday, April 10: A New Starry Night Cinema FREE Drive-In Event, MOANA (English lanaguge version)

Sunday, April 11: A New Starry Night Cinema FREE Drive-In Event, MOANA (ʻŌlelo Hawai‘i version w/English subtitles)

Saturday, April 17: Jeff Peterson

The Live @ the MACC series is made possible by the generous support of the County of Maui and the Office of Economic Development. The series is designed to bring much needed opportunities for many of Hawai‘i’s performing artists in a combination of live/virtual or safe/live-in-person events that meet County of Maui Covid-19 guidelines. Masks are removed only during their socially distanced performances.