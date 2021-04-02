A A A

The Maui County Sister Cities Foundation is extending an open call to youth artists, authors and musicians to submit works for Sister Cities International’s Young Artists and Authors Showcase.

Exemplifying 2021’s theme of “United in Hope,” the showcase is designed to “promote peace through mutual respect, understanding and cooperation– one individual, one community at a time.”

Students ages 13-18 years old at the time of the deadline on April 15, 2021, are invited to submit an art, music or poetry piece in one of the following categories:

Artists Showcase: Original artworks created from traditional materials such as oil, acrylic, watercolor, charcoal, colored pencil, crayon, ink, marker, etching, collage, etc.

Original artworks created from traditional materials such as oil, acrylic, watercolor, charcoal, colored pencil, crayon, ink, marker, etching, collage, etc. Photographer Showcase: Must be original photographs no less than 180 dpi.

Must be original photographs no less than 180 dpi. Writers Showcase: Original works including creative writing, essays, anecdotes, and other written works following the content guidelines; 500-word limit.

Original works including creative writing, essays, anecdotes, and other written works following the content guidelines; 500-word limit. Poets Showcase: Original works not exceeding 200 words.

Original works not exceeding 200 words. Musicians Showcase (Original): Only solo works with original compositions will be accepted.

Only solo works with original compositions will be accepted. Musicians Showcase (Re-interpreted): Only solo works reinterpreted covers of songs.

Students submitting a work should explore the following questions through the lens of citizen diplomacy and include creative ways that we stand together looking toward the future:

How can the next generation of citizen diplomats help communities respond during and after the pandemic?

In what ways does international experience affect an individual or community’s ability to stay hopeful?

What are some examples or illustrations of coming together and celebrating our hope in humanity and its future?

What are some unique ways that your city, country or culture has proven to be hopeful during the past year?

To receive an application form and details for each entry category, students should send an email to [email protected] The deadline to submit entries (via email) for the Maui County Sister Cities contest is April 15, 2021.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in each category; students may only enter one piece in one category. Maui County winners will be announced April 23, 2021. The first prize-winning Maui County artworks will then be submitted to the Sister Cities International YAAS, and will be eligible for cash prizes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui County Sister Cities Foundation is a nonprofit supporting Maui County’s 24 Sister and Friendship Cities and one Sister Chamber. MCSCF fosters cultural, economic and educational partnerships to promote world peace and mutual understanding.

For more information, call ph. (808) 242-6762.