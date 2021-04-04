A A A

Anthony Pfluke. Image courtesy ofMaui Family Support Services, Inc. and Anthony Pfluke.

Maui Family Support Services, Inc. is the recipient of over $1,000 in proceeds from Anthony Pfluke’s “We Will Rise” new album release party and Nalu’s re-grand opening on March 27 and 28, 2021.

“Anthony is not only very talented but he also has a big heart,” said Edel Baguio-Larena, CEO of MFSS. “His donation will help MFSS in carrying out its prime directive of preventing child abuse and neglect in Maui County.”

Pfluke is an accomplished musician and singer-songwriter from Maui who is adept in accompanying his voice with ‘ukulele, slack key guitar, and keyboards.

Anthony’s first album called “Never Letting Go” featured George Kahumoku Jr. and his second album is “Singing to the World: Maui Mele Pana.”