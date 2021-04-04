A A A

A 40 year old Kula man suffered fatal injuries as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on the Haleakalā Highway in Kula.

The incident was reported at 5:14 p.m. on Sunday April 4, 2021, on Haleakalā Highway, 0.8 miles North of Lower Kimo Drive in Kula.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals a 2012 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was traveling North on Haleakalā Highway when the operator crossed left of center into the southbound lanes, where he then lost control of his motorcycle. According to police reports, the motorcycle and operator slid uncontrollably northbound within the southbound lane of travel until colliding into the guardrail located on the western shoulder of the roadway.

As a result of the collision, the operator was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Police have since identified the operator as Shane Smith-Shoemaker.

Police say Smith-Shoemaker was wearing a helmet at the time of this crash and the roadway was wet due to recent rains in the area.

Police say speed is suspected as a factor in the crash. The involvement of alcohol and drugs has not been determined as the investigation is still pending.

This was the second traffic fatality for the County of Maui this year, compared to three at the same time last year.