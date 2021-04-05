A A A

Blessing ceremony held for new Wailuku Parking Structure. (2.18.21) Photo Credit: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

Vineyard Street in Wailuku will reopen between Market and Church Street this week with a new look following road infrastructure improvements, according to WailukuLIVE.com. The website is supported by the County of Maui and is an online resource created to monitor the latest information about what’s happening in Wailuku Town on the island of Maui.

Work still needs to be done along the roadway so motorists are asked to use caution when driving in the area.

Wailuku Parking Structure live camera feed. Video: Lori Nishikawa / Youtube

Other updates include the following: