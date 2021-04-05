Maui News
WailukuLive Monitors Progress of Infrastructure Improvements
A
A
A
Vineyard Street in Wailuku will reopen between Market and Church Street this week with a new look following road infrastructure improvements, according to WailukuLIVE.com. The website is supported by the County of Maui and is an online resource created to monitor the latest information about what’s happening in Wailuku Town on the island of Maui.
Work still needs to be done along the roadway so motorists are asked to use caution when driving in the area.
Other updates include the following:
- The Hawaiian Dredging and Construction Company crews are continuing with the preparatory work for the new Parking Structure Stage 1. During this time, a portion of the Municipal Parking Lot will be closed off and barricades will be constructed for Stage 1 work, which is anticipated to take approximately four months. Refer to Access Plan map.
- Upon completion of Stage 1 work, the Access Lane, MAPA Walkway and First Hawaiian Bank Parking Lot will be reopened. The construction barricades will be re-configured and work will begin on Stage 2 which is the new Parking Structure.
- Road improvements on W. Vineyard St. are currently in progress. Click here for details.
- Temporary parking locations and shuttle transportation on Da Bee for Wailuku employees and town goers is available. Click here to ride Da Bee and for details.
- Wells Park temporary parking area is available to the public. Parking is free. Click here for details.
- Construction crews have worked on a number of infrastructure upgrades on Church Street. Click here for a list of improvements made.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Motorcycle Crash on Maui Claims Life of Kula Man 2DLIR: $5,281,061,471 in Pandemic Unemployment Insurance Benefits Distributed 3$335 Billion in Stimulus Payments Disbursed Under American Rescue Plan, With Third Batch To Come 4Maui Obituaries: Week Ending April 3, 2021 5New CDC Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated Travelers; Hawai‘i Rules Still in Place 6April 4, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 96 Cases (51 O‘ahu, 26 Maui, 15 Hawai‘i Island, 4 Out-of-State)