A A A

Image courtesy of Central Pacific Bank and Lahainaluna PTSA.

Central Pacific Bank and Lahainaluna High School PTSA hosted the 13th Annual CPB Legacy Cup Golf Tournament in support of Lahainaluna High School’s Class of 2021 on April 3, 2021.

The event took place at Kāʻanapali’s Royal Course and is the primary fundraiser for Lahainaluna’s Project Graduation.

“Despite the many challenges facing the community, the people and businesses of Lahaina continued its long history of supporting this great cause.”

Liz Sager, Lahainaluna PTSA Secretary, expressed, “From the bottom of our hearts, we offer a big mahalo to everyone who made this event possible, including the many organizations that donated prizes, our corporate and hole sponsors, the dedicated golfers, and our hardworking volunteers. We offer a special thanks to Sutee Nitakorn and Kāʻanapali Golf Courses for hosting our event, Roy’s Kāʻanapali for the delicious food, Legacy Cup Tournament Chairman and Assistant Vice President, Senior Commercial Banking Officer at CPB, Joel Navarro, for his continued commitment to our students and CPB as our tournament title sponsor.”

In addition to CPB helping to coordinate the golf tournament, CPB Foundation provided a grant to the Lahainaluna High School PTSA.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The pandemic made it an extremely challenging year,” said Keith Amemiya, Executive Director, CPB Foundation. “We hope our grant helps the Project Graduation event to pivot, while still being memorable, fun, and most importantly, safe, for Lahainaluna students and their families.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Joanna Stockham, PTSA Board Member-at-Large, shared, “The class of 2021 has missed out on so much of what makes senior year special, and it is heart-warming to see our community come together to support them as they achieve this important moment in their lives. This year, we are beyond grateful to be the recipient of a generous grant from CPB Foundation, which will directly help fund our Project Graduation event.”

Image courtesy of Central Pacific Bank and Lahainaluna PTSA.

The Lahainaluna PTSA and Project Graduation Committee will be providing all 2021 graduates with a Lahainaluna swag bag of goodies and will continue to work on a live Project Graduation event tentatively scheduled for May 23, 2021. Anyone interested in learning more about Project Graduation may contact Lahainaluna High School PTSA at [email protected] or online.