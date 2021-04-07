Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 07, 2021

April 7, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
8-12
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
6-8
6-8
5-7
5-7 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
8-12
8-12
7-10
7-10 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 07:11 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 12:29 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:13 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:42 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 06:04 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 12:57 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 07:23 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 01:03 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current north-northeast swell will hold fairly steady through tonight, then slowly decline Thursday through the weekend. This will keep surf elevated along north and east facing shores through the rest of the work week, before surf drops to near or slightly below normal levels this weekend into early next week. South shore surf will remain small through the work week, with mainly background south swells moving through. A larger long- period south swell is expected to give surf a boost over the weekend into early next week. A small northwest swell may give surf a boost along north and west facing shores early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




