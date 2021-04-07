A A A

Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 8-12 8-12 7-10 7-10 West Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 5-7 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 8-12 8-12 7-10 7-10

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 07:11 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:29 PM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 06:04 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 12:57 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 07:23 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 01:03 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current north-northeast swell will hold fairly steady through tonight, then slowly decline Thursday through the weekend. This will keep surf elevated along north and east facing shores through the rest of the work week, before surf drops to near or slightly below normal levels this weekend into early next week. South shore surf will remain small through the work week, with mainly background south swells moving through. A larger long- period south swell is expected to give surf a boost over the weekend into early next week. A small northwest swell may give surf a boost along north and west facing shores early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.