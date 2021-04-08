Maui Surf Forecast for April 08, 2021
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:12 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:43 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:11 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current north-northeast swell will begin a slow decline today, and continuing through the weekend. This will maintain elevated surf along many north and east facing shores through the remainder of the work week. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for most east facing shores through this afternoon. South shore surf will remain small through the work week, though a bump up in surf heights is possible this weekend into early next week. It appears that surf along north and west shores will also see a small to moderate boost by early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with SW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with N winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com