Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 7-10 7-10 4-6 4-6 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 7-10 7-10 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 07:23 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 01:03 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 06:46 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 01:22 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 07:37 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 01:34 PM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current north-northeast swell will begin a slow decline today, and continuing through the weekend. This will maintain elevated surf along many north and east facing shores through the remainder of the work week. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for most east facing shores through this afternoon. South shore surf will remain small through the work week, though a bump up in surf heights is possible this weekend into early next week. It appears that surf along north and west shores will also see a small to moderate boost by early next week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with SW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with N winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.