Maui Surf Forecast for April 08, 2021

April 8, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
7-10
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
7-10
7-10
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 07:23 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 01:03 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 06:46 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 01:22 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 07:37 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 01:34 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current north-northeast swell will begin a slow decline today, and continuing through the weekend. This will maintain elevated surf along many north and east facing shores through the remainder of the work week. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for most east facing shores through this afternoon. South shore surf will remain small through the work week, though a bump up in surf heights is possible this weekend into early next week. It appears that surf along north and west shores will also see a small to moderate boost by early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with SW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with N winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




