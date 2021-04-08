A A A

Makāluapuna Point at Honokahua. File photo by Wendy Osher.

A California woman was rescued in waters off of Kapalua, Maui, after she was knocked into the ocean by a wave and was unable to make it back to shore.

The incident was reported at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Makāluapuna Point, in the area sometimes called “Dragon’s Teeth.”

Maui fire officials say ocean conditions the time were large and the woman was treading water about 100 yards offshore when first responders from Engine 11 arrived on scene.

The 37-year-old woman from Laguna Niguel, suffered minor scrapes and abrasions and was brought back to shore by rescue swimmers aboard a rescue surfboard.