Maui News
Visitor Knocked into Ocean by Wave, Rescued in Kapalua
April 8, 2021, 3:20 PM HST
* Updated April 8, 4:35 PM
* Updated April 8, 4:35 PM
A
A
A
A California woman was rescued in waters off of Kapalua, Maui, after she was knocked into the ocean by a wave and was unable to make it back to shore.
The incident was reported at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Makāluapuna Point, in the area sometimes called “Dragon’s Teeth.”
Maui fire officials say ocean conditions the time were large and the woman was treading water about 100 yards offshore when first responders from Engine 11 arrived on scene.
The 37-year-old woman from Laguna Niguel, suffered minor scrapes and abrasions and was brought back to shore by rescue swimmers aboard a rescue surfboard.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (6)
Trending Now
1BREAKING: Maui to Implement Mandatory Secondary Test Upon Arrival for Trans-Pacific Flights 2Court Rules in Favor of BLNR in East Maui Stream Case 3Vaccine Passport Program Under Prototype Testing, Still No Comprehensive Database for Verification 4April 7, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 76 Cases (51 O‘ahu, 15 Maui, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Kaua‘i, 3 Out-of-State) 5New Kīhei Wailani Village Affordable Workforce Housing Project Planned in South Maui 6Private Report: Hawaiʻi is 50th in Work from Home Rankings