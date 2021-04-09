Maui Business

The Maui County Office of Economic Development is hosting a virtual grant training workshop at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Businesses and nonprofit organizations that administer viable projects that positively impact the economy of Maui County are urged to participate.

Participants will receive a handbook and an overview of the newest grant application requirements for FY2022 grants – pending Maui County Council approval. In addition to new applicants, former grantees and project managers are encouraged to participate. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

“I encourage all organizations with programs that can stimulate Maui County’s economic vitality to send a representative to this workshop,” said Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. “As we recover from the pandemic’s effects, we really encourage proposals that will help to better diversify our economy, create quality jobs and encourage local economic activity.”

The workshop will be hosted online using the Blue Jeans platform.

To register, request an invitation code and link by sending an email to [email protected]

