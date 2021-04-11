A A A

Maui Obituaries for the week ending April 11, 2021. May they rest in peace.

George Kaanana

Feb. 22, 1934 – April 05, 2021

George Kaanana, 87, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, died peacefully surrounded by his family on April 5, 2021 at home in Makawao, HI. He was born in Kahului, Maui on Feb. 22, 1934 to the late David Kaanana and Ida Kahue, and lived a full life.

George was a 1953 graduate of Lahainaluna where he was a boarder, and well-known all-star athlete. He served in the military with an honorable discharge from the US Army in 1958. He worked for Ige Construction, Maui Lu and Wailea-Intercontinental Hotels, where he retired.

George’s first love after God and family was teaching martial arts, specifically the Kajukenbo-Emperado’s Method. He began training in the early 1950’s and had been committed to the Arts ever since. He achieved the esteemed rank of Senior Grand Master. He has trained many students, giving generously of his time and himself. Many of his students continued to call or visit him until his final days. Above all things, George truly cherished his family and friends.

George leaves behind three children, George Kawika Kaanana (Mary), Ynez Evalani Gomola (Robert Sr.) and Eunice Kealoha Kaanana-Ramos (the late Christopher); seven grandchildren, Tony Lehman, Robert Gomola, Ashley-Nicole Ray, Daniel Kaanana, Malia Kaanana, TJ Kaanana and Cherie Kaanana; five great grandchildren, Leilani Gomola, Havana Tanji, Ryker Tanji, Carmen “Pueo” Kaanana-Cummings and Ethan Ray; and ohana and friends.

Visitation will be held at Norman’s Mortuary with a private burial to follow at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao. Due to the ongoing pandemic, we kindly ask for those in attendance, to wear masks, social distance & follow guidelines at all times. For service information, please contact Kealoha at 808-280-7047, Ynez at 757-725-3371 or George at 808-542-6554.

Arrangements are by Norman’s Mortuary.

April 25, 1940 – March 22, 2021

On March 22, 2021, the world lost a good man. Larry “Vaughn” Baker died unexpectedly at Maui Memorial Hospital after a short illness. He was 80.

He was preceded by his parents Wilma and Melvin Baker and nephew David Arnold. He is survived by his wife Luly Baker, stepson Gregory Wigger, former wife and friend Roz Baker, sister Sue McCoy (Denny), niece Emily Cash and family.

Vaughn was born on April 25, 1940 in Mt. Vernon, IL. His family lived in Illinois, Texas and Oklahoma before moving to Gainesville, FL, where he finished growing pains. He graduated from Gainesville High in 1958 and the University of Florida. After getting his Masters degree at Johns Hopkins University, Vaughn worked several years as a high school history teacher in Maryland before joining the government relations staff of the National Education Association. He was involved in many successful campaigns for NEA-endorsed candidates, including that of his favorite: President Jimmy Carter.

In 1980, when a business opportunity opened up on Maui and after one too many snowstorms in Maryland, Vaughn and his then wife moved to Lahaina and stayed.

In 1987, he joined the staff at Maui Community College as head of the non-credit programs. Eventually, he became the Director of Work Force Development for the entire University of Hawai’i system until his retirement in 2011.

A celebration of Vaughn’s life will be held on his birthday, April 25, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing may donate to the Lahainaluna Foundation for the Vaughn and Luly Baker Scholarship fund. P.O.Box11617, Lahaina, Hawaii 96761

Go Gators!

John Stanley Rippy

Jan. 12, 1940 – March 31, 2021

John Stanley Rippy was born on Jan. 12, 1940, in Philadelphia, PA to Theodore and Pearl Rippy. John was lovingly called Stanley or Stan by all his loved ones and friends. He was 81.

He is survived by his wife Lorraine Nole Rippy of Philadelphia, where they met in in 1969. John and Lorraine married on Nov. 21, 1976 at St. Charles Roman Catholic Church at 20th and Catharine Street in Philadelphia. They moved to Hawaiʻi in 1977, where they lived until his death on March 31, 2021.

John was educated in the Philadelphia education system. He served in the US Marine Corps and the US Navy. He formed his own construction company that conduced business all over Hawaiʻi. He was well known and made friends wherever he went. He and his wife Lorraine loved to travel.

John also is survived by daughters Khristina Lona Noell and Leysa Morris; sons Jimmy Johnson, Keith Nichols and Kevin Duncan. He was preceded in death by son John Stanley Galloway in 2012.

John had 11 siblings. He is survived by siblings Theodore R. Rippy Jr., Salonie E. Long, Barbara P. Payne, Sandra D. Clory, Rita D. Mallory, Jacqueline C. Ross, Robert S. Rippy, Arthur D. Rippy and Kenneth J. Rippy. Brother Clarence L. Roulhac-Rippy and sister Patricia Y. Miller who preceded him in death.

Aloha for now. God Bless everyone!

Joseph A.M. Tampon Sr.

July 05, 1943 – March 28, 2021

Joseph A.M. Tampon Sr, 77, of Kahului, Maui, passed away on March 28, 2021, at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on July 5, 1943, in Wailuku.

Joseph was a “Jack Of All Trades”. He was predeceased by his parents Henry and Margaret Kahaikupuna. He is survived by his children Java (Elima) Kaahanui, Joseph Tampon Jr. (Monika), Gina Carroll (Soane); brothers Alex Tampon, Clarance Kahikupuna and Henry Kahikupuna,Ephiram Kaaihue; sisters, Patricia (Mamo) Alipio, Minnie Soto, Naomi Calderon and Shirley (Haunani) Drake; grandchildren Jolene Kalawa, Joseph III Tampon, Kayla Santiago, Gina Tampon, Makana Tampon, Aulia Tampon, Napua Ikeda; Kamalei Santos Bras; and great-grandchildren: Pua‘olena Kalawa, Ka’iulani Kalawa, Ha’aheo Kalawa, Mahealani Kalawa and Zalia Santos Bras.

He also was predeceased by brothers Isaac Kaaihue, Jerry Kahikupuna and Sonny Kepa; and sisters Harriet (Ipo) Tampon, Caroline (Lani) Ongais, Francine Mayer and Cronicles Tampon

A drive-thru viewing will be held from 6:30 pm – 9 pm on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Ballard Family Mortuary. Cremation will follow. Due to COVID-19, please practice social distancing.

Wilson Rapozo

April 27, 1983 – March 16, 2021

Wilson Kamuela Namauʻu Rapozo was born on April 27, 1983 in Wailuku, Maui. He died March 16, 2021, at age 37.

He was raised Upcountry and loved the peace and tranquility of it. Wilson was truly a Miracle baby having been born with many physical and cognitive ailments, but he defied the doctors diagnosis of never being able to walk, talk or live a normal life. He lived with such resilience and compassion, always wearing a smile as he pushed through all the physical and mental challenges throughout his life.

At the age of 4 he sat at a grand piano with his grandmother who began playing and teaching him the keys. This opened a whole new means of communication for him and attributed to growth in his verbal and gross motor skills.

As a teen, Wilson earned his Eagle Scout rank and was selected to represent Hawaiʻi as an Ambassador of Music. Being an ambassador allowed him the opportunity to travel to Europe and other foreign destinations along side his father creating some of is most treasured memories. In 2013, Wilson earned his certification from the UHMC Institute of Hawaiian Music’s 1st cohort.

He was an advocate for disabled children and adults and earned the title of Mr. Kahikinui 2015 and Mr. Na Hawai’iki 2016. Wilson was an accomplished musician mastering the ukulele, guitar, steel guitar, drums, banjo and his favorite, the piano. He was happiest being able to play with numerous bands on Maui as well as traveling to various places to share his passion through music.

Wilson’s genuine smile, spirit and music will truly be missed by all those he leaves behind.

He is now reunited in heaven with his mother Rowella (Soon) Rapozo and brother Carlton Rapozo (Jill). Wilson is survived by his loving father Charles Rapozo (Dee Dee); sisters Billie Jean Machado (Buddy R.), Kanoe Kehano (Peter) and Lahela Rapozo; and his beloved companion Iolani Chun. He also leaves behind his most treasured nieces Chelsie Machado, Taylor Makana Rapozo, Mila, Lili and Teahi Kehano and Adison-Rae Sako; and his cherished nephew Elias Rapozo.

The Rapozo ohana would like to send a special and humble thanks to Maui Airport Rescue & Fire Department, AMR Medic services, Maui Memorial Medical Center’s ER, OR, ICU staff, nurses Brooke Dodd and Pamela Thompson, the Legacy of Life Hawaiʻi Organ Donation & Transplant team, Maui PD, Ballard Family Mortuary, US Aviation, Bentos & Banquets by Bernard as well as the numerous ohana and friends that have extended aloha and support at this time.

A driveby Celebration of life was held in his honor on Friday April 2, 2021.

Nov. 24, 1977 – March 11, 2021

Darlene Elise Woodend 52, of Haiku, HI peacefully passed on March 11, 2021 in Maui, HI. She was born on Nov. 24, 1968 to Frederick William Woodend III. and Diane Elise Mac Manus in San Diego, CA.

Sept. 10, 1942 – March 27, 2021

Donald Louis Albrecht, 78 of Mt. View, passed away on March 27, 2021 at Life Care Center of Hilo. Born in Illinois, he was a woodturner, past administrative technician for the federal government, member of Big Island Woodturners, Hawaiʻi Chapter American Rhododendron Society and a retired US Air Force veteran.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Albrecht of Mt. View; sons Douglas (Justine) Albrecht of Bellville, TX., Darren (Teresa) Albrecht of McAlester, OK., Johnnie (Teresa) Williams and Gary (April) Williams both of Fairbanks, AK.; daughter Peggy (Jefferson) Mitchell of McAlester, OK.; 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and nieces.

No services will be held.