Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 11, 2021

April 11, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
A
A
A

no slideshow

Chris Archer / ArcherShoots










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers and

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming

                            northeast around 5 mph in the

                            afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 08:12 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 02:36 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:10 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:44 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers and a chance

                            of thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 08:33 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 02:21 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 08:32 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 03:07 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:09 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will gradually rise later today and tonight as a long-period, south-southwest swell arrives. This south swell will peak early in the week, then begin to lower by midweek. Surf along north and west facing shores will trend up tonight into Monday as a small, west-northwest swell builds down the island chain. Surf along exposed east facing shores will remain small through Tuesday, then potentially rise later in the week as a north-northeast swell arrives. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Preliminary Data: 6,441 Passengers Arriving Daily to Kahului, Maui  2BREAKING: Maui to Implement Mandatory Secondary Test Upon Arrival for Trans-Pacific Flights  3Governor Ige Signs 19th Emergency Proclamation for COVID-19  4Chicago Woman Arrested on Maui for Alleged Violation of Rules and Order Related to Quarantine  5Huliau Apartments Blessed: Former Dorm to Serve as Affordable Homes for a Dozen Families  6Remembering Hōkūleʻa Crew Member and Pwo Navigator Chad Kālepa Baybayan