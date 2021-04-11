Maui Surf Forecast for April 11, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds, becoming
northeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:10 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:44 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and a chance
of thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:09 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will gradually rise later today and tonight as a long-period, south-southwest swell arrives. This south swell will peak early in the week, then begin to lower by midweek. Surf along north and west facing shores will trend up tonight into Monday as a small, west-northwest swell builds down the island chain. Surf along exposed east facing shores will remain small through Tuesday, then potentially rise later in the week as a north-northeast swell arrives.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
