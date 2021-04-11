A A A

Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 08:12 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 02:36 PM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:44 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and a chance

of thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 08:33 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 02:21 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 08:32 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 03:07 PM HST. Sunrise 6:09 AM HST. Sunset 6:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will gradually rise later today and tonight as a long-period, south-southwest swell arrives. This south swell will peak early in the week, then begin to lower by midweek. Surf along north and west facing shores will trend up tonight into Monday as a small, west-northwest swell builds down the island chain. Surf along exposed east facing shores will remain small through Tuesday, then potentially rise later in the week as a north-northeast swell arrives.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.