The Department of Labor & Industrial Relations is working with other states and the US Department of Labor to fight fraud and stop scammers. The DLIR reports that it does not have any social media accounts except Twitter and the only portal for unemployment insurance benefits is at https://huiclaims.hawaii.gov/#/

Tips to protect yourself from fraud:

Remember to never share your SSN on social media or with non-trusted sources.

For accurate information regarding Unemployment Insurance in Hawaii, only use trusted resources. Avoid social media groups or outside entities that claim to be able to assist you. If the option is not listed on labor.hawaii.gov, it may be a scam or could be used for fraudulent activity.

There is no fee for unemployment services through the DLIR. We do not solicit payments on social media. If you are asked to pay a fee for these services, DO NOT PAY the fee and report this to the DLIR at (808) 762-5751 or (808) 762-5752 and choose option #4.

DLIR employees are PROHIBITED from using social media to assist customers.

For more information about unemployment insurance and other labor issues please visit the FAQs at https://labor.hawaii.gov/covid-19-labor-faqs/.