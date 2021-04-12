A A A

Angela Stewart, Maui United Way’s Campaign & Projects Coordinator accepts a contribution from

Kiko Camacho, Enterprise Holdings’ Area Manager for Maui and Molokai. Photo Courtesy: Maui United Way

Enterprise Holdings donated $15,454 to Maui United Way’s 2020-2021 “Live United Campaign.”

Despite being unable to hold an employee campaign due to the pandemic, Enterprise still wanted to make their annual company pledge because it knows so many people are in need, stated a Maui United Way news release.

“We are so grateful for the support that Enterprise Holdings has continued to contribute to Maui United Way over the years,” said Nicholas Winfrey, Maui United Way’s President and CPO. “Their pledges have helped numerous families get back on their feet, and provide the hand up to so many that have needed it this past year.”



Each year, Maui United Way works to raise funding to support 39 health and human service partner agencies. When donors give to Maui United Way, they join thousands who care for our community. Their partner agencies provide services in critical community need areas including: meeting basic community needs; preventing and treating substance abuse; nurturing and developing keiki; caring for kupuna and disabled people; strengthening families; and promoting education and healthy living.

To make a contribution, please visit www.mauiunitedway.org or call 808-244-8787.