421 Citations Issued During 5-Day Distracted Driving Enforcement on Maui

April 14, 2021, 8:50 AM HST
Maui police issued a total of 421 citations and 10 warnings during the recent U Drive, U Text, U Pay distracted driving awareness campaign.

The citations included: 177 for use of a mobile electronic device while driving; 173 seatbelt violations; 1 child restraint violation; four citations for pickup truck restrictions; 38 moving violations; and 28 citations for other violations.

The campaign was held April 5-9, 2021, in collaboration with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s National Distracted Driving Awareness Campaign.

Lieutenant William Hankins, Commander of the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division said the department will continue to show a strong presence on roadways to enforce all traffic violations. “The ultimate goal is to make sure those who utilize our roadways are safe. We humbly ask the public to always drive safely and help us to prevent avoidable crashes that cause injuries and death,” said Lt. Hankins.

