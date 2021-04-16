Maui News

Flags Lowered in Honor of Victims of Indianapolis Mass Shooting

April 16, 2021, 10:18 AM HST
1 Comment
US flag. Image by Wendy Osher

Governor David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff immediately, until sunset on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

The action is to honor the victims involved in a mass shooting in Indianapolis that left eight people dead and several more wounded. 

“I’m saddened to hear the news of yet another mass shooting in the United States,” said Gov. David Ige. “Our hearts go out to the victims lost in this senseless tragedy, and their families who are left to grieve.   

The order is for flags at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i.

The action was taken at the direction of the President of the United States. The president’s proclamation can be found here.

Comments

