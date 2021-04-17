A A A

Award-winning Maui playwright James Nevius and Kīhei-based director Mark Beltzman present three encore performances of their virtual play, “Saint Mary Immaculate Virtual High Reunion” after a successful run in January.

The play runs on Zoom on April 17 and 18, 2021. Tickets and information are available online.

Nevius won the inaugural ProArts Playhouse playwriting competition in 2019. When production of his play, Murder in the Nth Degree, had to be postponed due to COVID-19, he turned his attention to writing something that could both be performed and watched entirely online.

The result is an irreverent, one-act murder mystery/comedy that takes full advantage of its online origins. The story is set at a Catholic high school reunion that’s been moved to Zoom due to the pandemic…and because there’s a serial killer targeting members of their class. As the night progresses, everyone asks the same question: “Could the murderer be one of them?”

At each performance, the audience votes on who they think the killer might be and the cast uses the results to choose which ending to perform. Inspired by the cult-classic movie Clue, Nevius originally wrote five different endings for the play and now he’s added two more, so even those who’ve seen the play before will have a good chance of seeing a new character be the one “whodunnit.” Will it be the priest? The detective? The college student? The prom queen? “People have to buy a ticket to find out,” according to organizers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The cast features an impressive group of comedy, film, and television stars led by Stuart Pankin (Dinosaurs, Not Necessarily the News), Jaime Moyer (A.P. Bio, Modern Family), Carrie Clifford (FOX’s The Great North) and Chris L. McKenna (One Life to Live, Good Trouble, For All Mankind). Many are alums of Chicago’s famed Second City, including Moyer, director Mark Beltzman (Billy Madison, Seinfeld) Brad Morris (The Good Place) and Andy St. Clair (The Kids Are Alright). The cast is rounded out with the talents of Jennifer Candy (“Couch Candy”), Rachel Avery (Wake Up, America!) and Liesel Hanson (Happy Hunting).