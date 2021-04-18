A A A

Maui obituaries for the week ending April 17, 2021. May they rest in peace.

Cyrilla Aʻalona Kealohanui

March 13, 1939 – March 19, 2021

Cyrilla Aʻalona Kealohanui, 82 of Kahului, Maui passed on March 19, 2021 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on March 13,1939 and raised in Kahakuloa, Maui.

She’s the youngest sister of the late Hoʻopiʻi Brothers. She is survived by her brother Herbert (Eloise) Kenolio Sr. and sister Abigail Hoʻopiʻi. She always had a smile on her face, a heart of gold with arms wide open to give hugs big as a “Teddy bear.”

Cyrilla was predeceased by her loving husband Helio Kealohanui Sr. and survived by her sons, Helio Kealohanui Jr., John Kealohanui, Timothy Kealohanui and Helio (Jodie) Kealohanui III; daughter Kalai (Lawena) Kealohanui; grandson Williama (Trisha) Kealohanui, Hanai, Derrick Velez; and 8 great grandchildren, Hulali, Kaitlin, Robert, Aizek, Helio K. IV “Ehanui”, Lovely, Williama Jr. “Amanui” and Lawrence-Paizley “Lawanui”.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a private service will be held for immediate family Friday April 23, 2021 at Ballard Family Mortuary, followed by a Drive thru visitation 10:45 am to 1 pm. The burial will follow at 2 pm at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery in Wailuku.

The Ohana requests for all visitors to please remember to wear there face masks and practice social distancing.

Gregorio lux Taguding Jr.

Feb. 12, 1962 – March 23, 2021

Gregorio Taguding Jr., our loving father, husband, brother and friend, passed away March 23, 2021 at age 59. He was born in Batac, Ilocos Norte, Philippines on February 12, 1962.

He attended Batac Central school, Batac Institute and University of Manila, where he studied for his Bachelor of Science in Administration. He married his wife on Feb. 17, 1989 and relocated to Maui on Oct. 1993 at age 31. He worked tirelessly at Kaʻanapali Beach Hotel and The Ritz Carlton for 20 years.

He was the type of man who would light up the room with his witty jokes and playful antics. He loved to see people laugh. He had a passion of fixing things, playing cards and cooking. He enjoyed traveling to the Philippines and Las Vegas.

Although he is no longer here, he will continue to live in the hearts of his loving wife Elizabeth Yadao Taguding; children, Christian (Jin) Taguding and Natily Taguding; grandkids Christian Taguding-Fernandez, Devin Taguding-Fernandez, Arianna Taguding-Fernandez and Bailey Taguding-Fernandez.

He is together now with his mother Avelina Taguding; father-in-law Felix Yadao and mother-in-law Anastacia Yadao.

Visitation will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Wednesday, April 27, 2021 at 7 pm with continued visitation on Thursday, April 28, 2021 at 10 am. A private burial will be held at Valley Isle Memorial Park Cemetery in Haʻikū.

Due to the on-going pandemic of COVID-19, we kindly ask for those in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Condolences can be sent to: www.normansmortuary.com

William Frank Jacintho

Nov. 12, 1933 – March 16, 2021

William Frank Jacintho, 87, of Kula, Maui, passed away on March 16, 2021, with family at his side and

under the care of Islands Hospice. He was born on Nov. 12, 1933, in Kula..

Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held later.

William retired from Kula Hospital. He also was a rancher for more than 60 years and was

installed into the Paniolo Hall of Fame in 2013.

He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Lucy Jacintho; and his sister Elizabeth Kong. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Shirley Jacintho; children Eunice (Lance) Kobayashi and William G. (Anne) Jacintho; siblings Lucy Amuro and Ronald Jacintho; grandchildren Daniel Jacintho, Katie Jacintho, Matt (Tina) Garcia, Michael Garcia, Megan Garcia; and great grandchildren Maddison Garcia, Adalynn Garcia and Brinley Garcia.

Loreta Quinsaat

Dec. 10, 1960 – April 4, 2021

Loreta Rocero Quinsaat, 60, of Kīhei, Maui, passed away April 4, 2021, in Kahului, under the care of Hospice Maui. Her family was at her side. She was born Dec. 10, 1960, in the Philippines.

Loreta was a hotel housekeeper. She was predeceased by her father Segundino Rocero. She is survived by her beloved husband Dionisio Quinsaat; mother Maxima Rocero; sons Robert (Michelle) Quinsaat, Rodel (Sandra) Quinsaat and Dionisio (Liezel) Quinsaat Jr.; daughter Cecile (Ceasar Jr.) Carinio; brother Petronio (Mercedes) Rocero; and 10 grandchildren, Rochelle, Rusell, Ceasar III, Sofia, Diozzel, Cassie, Dionavelle, Dionisio III, Carrie and Davin.

Due to COVID-19, private services will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary.

Alexander Beck

Oct. 5, 1949 – March 28, 2021

Alexander Keonikapu Beck, Jr., 71, of Hilo, passed away March 28 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Honolulu, he was a retired fireman for the County of Honolulu, board member of the Honolulu Fire Department Federal Credit Union, and member of the Royal Order of Kamehameha.

Services to be announced at a later date.

He is survived by his son Kala’iakeonekapu Beck; daughters Maile L. Beck-Limbaugh and Kealaka’i Beck Dudoit; brothers Michael “Kimo” Beck and Thomas Beck; 1 grandchild; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

June 3, 1922 – April 5, 2021

Shizue Fujiyama, 98 of Keaau, passed away on April 5, 2021 at a care home in Hilo. Born in Keaau, she was a homemaker, and a member of Puna Hongwanji Mission.

Services to be announced at a later date. No flowers, no koden.

She is survived by her sons, Curtis Fujiyama and Darryl Fujiyama of Keaau; daughter Angela Yanabu of San Jose, CA; brother Roy (Lorraine) Nakamura of Honolulu; sister Alice Oie of Keaau, one grandchild, two great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.