Maui Surf Forecast for April 18, 2021

April 18, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:52 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:46 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 08:09 PM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 11:46 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:46 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north facing shores will hold steady through Monday due to a persistent short-to-medium period mix of north-northwest to north-northeast energy moving through. As this energy eases into Tuesday, a medium-period, moderate northwest swell should arrive and begin to build down the island chain Tuesday night through Wednesday. Expect this new swell to linger into next weekend before lowering. Surf along south facing shores will remain up into Monday, then trend down Tuesday through midweek as a south-southwest swell eases. A similar south-southwest swell will be possible late in the week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
