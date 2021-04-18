A A A

Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 10:52 AM HST. Sunrise 6:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 08:09 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 11:46 AM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north facing shores will hold steady through Monday due to a persistent short-to-medium period mix of north-northwest to north-northeast energy moving through. As this energy eases into Tuesday, a medium-period, moderate northwest swell should arrive and begin to build down the island chain Tuesday night through Wednesday. Expect this new swell to linger into next weekend before lowering. Surf along south facing shores will remain up into Monday, then trend down Tuesday through midweek as a south-southwest swell eases. A similar south-southwest swell will be possible late in the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.