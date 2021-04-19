A A A

Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 11:46 AM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 09:51 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 02:14 PM HST. Sunrise 6:02 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north facing shores will gradually lower into Tuesday due to a persistent short-to-medium period mix of north-northwest to north-northeast energy moving through. A medium-period, moderate northwest swell will arrive and begin to build down the island chain Tuesday night through Wednesday. Expect this new swell to linger into the weekend before lowering. Surf along south facing shores will remain up today, then lower Tuesday through midweek as a south- southwest swell eases. A similar south-southwest swell will be possible late in the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.