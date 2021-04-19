Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 19, 2021

April 19, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
3-5
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 11:46 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:46 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 09:51 PM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 02:14 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north facing shores will gradually lower into Tuesday due to a persistent short-to-medium period mix of north-northwest to north-northeast energy moving through. A medium-period, moderate northwest swell will arrive and begin to build down the island chain Tuesday night through Wednesday. Expect this new swell to linger into the weekend before lowering. Surf along south facing shores will remain up today, then lower Tuesday through midweek as a south- southwest swell eases. A similar south-southwest swell will be possible late in the week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




