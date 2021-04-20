Maui Now

An estimated $237,000 in damage was reported with heavy damage to four units involved in a commercial structure fire in Lahaina on Monday night.

The fire was first reported at 5:43 p.m. on Monday, April 19, at 1000 Limahana Place in West Maui.

Fire crews arrived on scene to find a working fire in an upstairs unit of a large commercial building. Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said the fire was contained to approximately 25 percent of the 19,800 square foot structure.

Responding units included: Engine 3, Engine 11, Engine 6, Ladder 3, Hazmat 10, Rescue 10, and Tanker 3.

The fire was brought under control at 6:45 p.m. and extinguished at 9 p.m.

The extent of damage to contents of the affected businesses is unavailable at this time and is still being assessed.