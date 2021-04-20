A view of Molokai’s Kawela ahupua’a (gulch) looking south. Credit: file courtesy The Nature Conservancy.

The County of Maui Department of Planning has scheduled an online public informational meeting from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, on the proposed digital zoning map for the island of Molokaʻi.

To watch the meeting or provide video input, use meeting link: https://maui.bluejeans.com/886320664. To listen to the meeting or provide oral input via phone, dial 1-408-915-6290 or 1-888-748-9073 (toll free) and enter meeting code 886 320 664.

Planning Department staff will provide information on the County’s digital mapping project. This includes converting old paper zoning maps to a digital format and correcting inconsistencies and errors. The meeting will include a presentation of the proposed Molokaʻi digital map.

The digital map will be reviewed by the Molokaʻi Planning Commission on May 26, 2021, with additional meetings as needed. Once the Commission completes its review, the map will be transmitted to the Maui County Council for adoption.

More information is available at www.mauicounty.gov/Planning (in the “Hot Topics” section). Property owners may also call (808) 270-6272 or email questions to [email protected]