US flag. Image by Wendy Osher

Governor David Ige will order flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of former Vice President Walter Mondale’s interment. That date has not yet been set.

Mondale served the people of Minnesota as their Attorney General from 1960-1964, as a United States Senator from 1964-1976, as Vice President of the United States from 1977-1981, and as the United States Ambassador to Japan from 1993-1996. This action is a mark of respect for Vice President Mondale’s many years of public service to the nation.

Former Vice President Mondale was 93 years old.

The flag order is for the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i.

The flag order is being done at the direction of the President of the United States. The White House will release a second flag order once the date of interment has been scheduled.