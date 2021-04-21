Crime Statistics
Man Located in Wailuku After Alleged Escape from Custody
April 21, 2021, 12:55 PM HST
A Hāna man was taken into custody after allegedly escaping from custody at the Wailuku Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say Dylan Lecker-Agnew, 26, allegedly fled on foot at around 2:10 p.m., before being transported to the Maui Community Correctional Center.
Officers and Deputy Sheriffs pursued Lecker-Agnew, where he was subsequently located on Palua Street and placed under arrest.
Lecker-Agnew was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident.
The investigation is currently ongoing. Police have classified the case as a second degree escape.
