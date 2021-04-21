Dylan Lecker-Agnew. PC: Maui Police Department

A Hāna man was taken into custody after allegedly escaping from custody at the Wailuku Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Dylan Lecker-Agnew, 26, allegedly fled on foot at around 2:10 p.m., before being transported to the Maui Community Correctional Center.

Officers and Deputy Sheriffs pursued Lecker-Agnew, where he was subsequently located on Palua Street and placed under arrest.

Lecker-Agnew was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Police have classified the case as a second degree escape.