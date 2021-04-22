Eight Rotary Clubs on Maui will be conducting beach cleanups on April 24 and May 1 at Baldwin Beach, Kanahā Beach, Kāʻanaplai Beach, Charley Young Beach, Keawakapu Beach, and Keālia Pond. The Maui cleanup effort is being done as part of a larger effort by rotarians across the state to clear plastics and micro-plastics from the environment.

Organizers say Mālama Maui Nui is a partner for the Maui cleanup events.

On April 24, 2021, Rotary Clubs across the state will be participating in the organization’s Work Day 2021. The statewide events are being done in partnership with Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi, Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund, Ocean Defenders Alliance, Surfrider Foundation, the City and County of Honolulu, Waikīkī Brewing Company, SEED and the Waikīkī Dive Shop.

The public is welcome to join Rotarians at Work Day 2021 for a statewide Ridge to Reef trash cleanup and audit on April 24, 2021. To sign up visit RotaryD5000.org.

With small groups of Rotarians, we will spend one day to help make our communities safer, care for the ocean, protect Hawaiʻi’s natural beauty, marine animals, and our own health from the damages of this plastic pollution by picking up trash on the beaches, the shorelines, and in parks and trails.

“The plastics and micro-plastics piling up on our beaches, parks, trails and reefs are more than just unsightly, they’re often a safety hazard and a real health concern to both humans and animals alike. Plastics threaten Hawaiʻi’s water quality and vulnerable marine ecosystems are even accumulating in our bodies,” according to event organizers.

“The good news is, we still have a chance to fix these problems from persisting. Join us on that day to pick up plastics and trash around your area or pick a spot on our island home. Join the movement to explore ways to reduce or replace the plastic from our everyday lives that are otherwise ending up in the ocean,” according to an event announcement.

Supporting the environment becomes Rotary’s seventh area of focus, which are categories of service activities supported by global grants. It joins peacebuilding and conflict prevention; disease prevention and treatment; water, sanitation, and hygiene; maternal and child health; basic education and literacy; and community economic development.