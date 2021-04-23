The “. . . Do What Is Right” Maui Economic Opportunity Gala, which has been postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now set for 5:30 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the King Kamehameha Golf Club in Waikapu – if pandemic protocols permit.

The 1960s themed event honors Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino with music by Nevah Too Late.

The 1960s themed event honors Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino with music by Nevah Too Late. From left: Derek Bal; Randy Leval, ’; and Mickey Felipe. Photo file Courtesy: St Anthony School

The fund-raising event was originally scheduled for March 14, 2020, and had been rescheduled several times due to the pandemic. The gala had been rescheduled for March 6, 2021, before being moved to Aug. 28, 2021.

More details will be released prior to the new gala date should pandemic protocols still prohibit large in-person events.

All of the groups and individuals who already have signed up for the event have been contacted, and MEO apologized for any inconvenience.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

New attendees cannot be accommodated, but individuals or businesses interested in making a donation to the nonprofit MEO can contact Executive Administrative Assistant Lee Imada by phone at (808) 243-4306 or by email at [email protected]

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

MEO, a 56-year-old Community Action Network nonprofit, runs support and relief programs for those in need of rental, mortgage, utility and food assistance; inmates recently released from incarceration; employment; and business planning and micro-loan support; as well as seniors and persons with disabilities across Maui County.

The agency also runs youth substance abuse-, suicide- and bullying-prevention and family-building programs; the Head Start early learning program for pre-kindergarten youths, and paratransit and human services transportation services.