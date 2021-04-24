Maui News

Maui Rotarians Clean Beaches as Part of Work Day 2021

April 24, 2021, 5:50 PM HST
Rotarians at Work Day 2021. Clearing Plastics and Microplastics from the Environment. (4.24.21) PC: courtesy.

Eight Rotary Clubs on Maui participated in beach cleanups today as part of the organization’s Work Day 2021 in an effort to clean micro-plastics and trash from shorelines and nearshore waters. The Maui groups also have cleanups planned next Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Over the course of two weekends, the Maui rotarians have cleanups organized in partnership with Mālama Maui Nui at Baldwin Beach, Kanahā Beach, Kāʻanaplai Beach, Charley Young Beach, Keawakapu Beach, and Keālia Pond.

The statewide events are being done in partnership with Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi, Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund, Ocean Defenders Alliance, Surfrider Foundation, the City and County of Honolulu, Waikīkī Brewing Company, SEED and the Waikīkī Dive Shop.

“The plastics and micro-plastics piling up on our beaches, parks, trails and reefs are more than just unsightly, they’re often a safety hazard and a real health concern to both humans and animals alike. Plastics threaten Hawaiʻi’s water quality and vulnerable marine ecosystems are even accumulating in our bodies,” according to event organizers. 

“The good news is, we still have a chance to fix these problems from persisting. Join us on that day to pick up plastics and trash around your area or pick a spot on our island home. Join the movement to explore ways to reduce or replace the plastic from our everyday lives that are otherwise ending up in the ocean,” according to an event announcement. 

Supporting the environment becomes Rotary’s seventh area of focus, which are categories of service activities supported by global grants. It joins peacebuilding and conflict prevention; disease prevention and treatment; water, sanitation, and hygiene; maternal and child health; basic education and literacy; and community economic development. 

