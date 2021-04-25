Marine Operators come together on Earth “Malama Ocean” Day. PC: Trilogy Excursions.

The cleanup rallied 58 volunteers and produced 319 volunteer man-hours.

In celebration of Earth Day, Trilogy Excursions organized a large-scale reef cleanup, inviting a handful of marine operators and volunteers to join together in an effort to make a make a difference.

A total of 58 volunteers on each boat worked to collect debris off the coral from Olowalu reef to McGregor Point, contributing 319 volunteer man-hours of work.

After two hours of collecting ocean litter and marine debris, the boats met up at Olowalu to conduct a coral health assessment survey, following Eyes of the Reef guidelines. The debris that was cataloged and measured along with the coral survey will be submitted to a corresponding scientific agency. In addition to the collection of debris, day-use moorings were visually inspected and cleaned.

“It was really cool to do something together, as an industry, to celebrate Earth Day 2021,” said Captain Riley Coon of Trilogy Excursions. “As a sustainable tour operator, all of our livelihoods are a result of a clean and healthy ocean.”Coon, who served as the primary coordinator for the event said he hopes to continue the tradition with more volunteers and marine operators into the future.

The efforts resulted in the collection of:

2,000+ feet fishing line

32 fishing hooks

28 lead fishing weights

75+ pounds of general fishing gear

Ghost net

Drowned drone and camera

Car window roller

Four Walmart bags

A dive fin

Gallon plastic bottle (fish line floater/ sail)

Fellow marine operators included Extended Horizons, Hawaiian Paddle Sports, Pacific Whale Foundation, and Sail Maui.

Trilogy is a family owned and operated business and the oldest charter sailboat company on Maui.