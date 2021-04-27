The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation began work Monday on the installation of a temporary traffic signal on Hāna Highway (Route 360) at the Mile Marker 3 culvert.

The temporary traffic signal and barriers are being installed as safety measures for the culvert repair and stabilization project.

DOT officials say the traffic signal will coordinate safe passage for motorists and provide protection for work crews as traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the work zone. Travel in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control.

The culvert repair and stabilization work is scheduled 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with anticipated completion on June 28, weather permitting.

The estimated project budget is $1.25 million, with a majority of costs eligible for reimbursement through the Federal Highways Administration’s Emergency Relief program.

Motorists are advised that along with the temporary signal, the speed limit will be reduced to 10 mph at the project location. Signage will be placed strategically as travelers approach the work zone from both directions. There are no posted weight restrictions. Motorists are advised to use caution and plan for longer driving times when traveling through the area.