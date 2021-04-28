Maui News
MEO and Maui Immigration Services Offer Citizenship Classes Set for May 15, 22
Maui Economic Opportunity and Maui Immigration Services are jointly offering a two-session citizenship class at MEO classrooms in Wailuku from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 15 and 22.
The citizenship classes will cost $15 per student and prepare attendees to take the US citizenship exam.
COVID-19 safety rules will be observed, including limits on students, mask wearing and social distancing.
To reserve a space, call (808) 249-2993 or email [email protected]
