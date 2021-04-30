Maui Humane Society WAGS TO RICHES

During the month of April, 35 participants have been competing to fundraise in support of Maui Humane Society’s Wags to Riches slumber party taking place this Saturday, May 1.

Organizer say the annual event has a new luxurious twist that’s keeping everyone vying to be “top dog.”

Maui Humane Society will be sending shelter animals from the doghouse to the penthouse as the top fundraisers will earn a VIP night with a shelter dog at Four Seasons Resort Maui, Fairmont Kea Lani and Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort. Twelve additional participants will be sleeping over at the shelter in kennels with a four-legged buddy who is waiting to be adopted.

The event is the first for the shelter in 18 months due to pandemic-related cancellations of in person gatherings.

“The fundraising on behalf of the participants has been phenomenal, we’re so appreciative of their efforts. It’s inspiring to see how committed our community is to the animals of Maui Humane Society and the lengths to which individuals are going to encourage donations,” stated CEO Steve MacKinnon.

In the case of Jamie-Sue West, a long-time supporter and volunteer, this meant coming up with a unique idea to catch the attention of her friends and family on Facebook.

“How better to promote that I’m fundraising for Maui Humane Society than by literally showing my dedication,” said West. Last week West secured her position in the top three by dying her hair teal, the signature color of the organization.

“It really made an impact, I even received donations from strangers who saw the photo and were inspired to give. I’ve participated in the slumber party at the shelter for the last two years and am ready to upgrade from the doghouse to the penthouse!”

The event will be live streamed on Maui Humane Society’s Facebook starting at 6:00 pm and feature contestant challenges, dogs painting and backstage interviews. The public is invited to join in on a game of virtual cat and dog trivia at 9:00 pm via Zoom. Trivia will be hosted by shelter Veterinarian Dr. Fitzpatrick and Hammy, a dog whose life she saved and eventually adopted.

Details can be found on www.mauihumanesociety.org.