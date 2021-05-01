Image: Ballet Hawaiʻi Nutcracker ballet. Photo credit: Ballet Hawaiʻi

The National Endowment for the Arts recommended an award of $759,500 to the Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts in the NEA’s first distribution of funds from the American Rescue Plan. This emergency funding is designed to support the arts sector as it recovers from the devastating impact of the COVID-19.

It is part of the $135 million allocated for the Arts Endowment in the ARP which represents a significant commitment to the arts and a recognition of the value of the arts and culture sector to the nation’s economy and recovery.

“The release of these American Rescue Plan funds marks an important step in the economic recovery of the creative sector,” said NEA Acting Chair Ann Eilers. ” The knowledge of the Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts about the arts and culture landscape in Hawaiʻi makes it an ideal steward of federal dollars. The Arts Endowment is grateful for the continued leadership of the Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts as the arts sector rebuilds in a way that works better for all arts organizations.”

The remaining 60 percent of the ARP money will be awarded by the Arts Endowment directly to nonprofit organizations to help support jobs in the arts sector, keep the doors open to arts organizations nationwide, and assist the field in its response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guidelines and application materials for a second phase of American Rescue Plan funding from the Arts Endowment are expected to be available in June, pending review.