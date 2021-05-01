Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 01, 2021

May 1, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 10:42 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:51 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 07:12 PM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 11:29 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:51 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A late season west-northwest swell will peak early this morning, resulting in advisory-level surf along north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu today. Surf may near the advisory- level for the exposed west facing shores of the Big Island today through tonight. Surf will gradually lower Sunday through early next week as the west-northwest swell eases. Surf along south facing shores will gradually lower through the weekend as a long-period south-southwest swell moves out. Surf along east facing shores will rise through Sunday, then lower early next week as the trades weaken. No other significant swell sources are anticipated next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




