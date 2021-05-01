Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 5-7 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 10:42 AM HST. Sunrise 5:55 AM HST. Sunset 6:51 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 07:12 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 11:29 AM HST. Sunrise 5:54 AM HST. Sunset 6:51 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A late season west-northwest swell will peak early this morning, resulting in advisory-level surf along north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu today. Surf may near the advisory- level for the exposed west facing shores of the Big Island today through tonight. Surf will gradually lower Sunday through early next week as the west-northwest swell eases. Surf along south facing shores will gradually lower through the weekend as a long-period south-southwest swell moves out. Surf along east facing shores will rise through Sunday, then lower early next week as the trades weaken. No other significant swell sources are anticipated next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.