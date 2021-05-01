Maui Surf Forecast for May 01, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:51 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:54 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:51 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A late season west-northwest swell will peak early this morning, resulting in advisory-level surf along north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu today. Surf may near the advisory- level for the exposed west facing shores of the Big Island today through tonight. Surf will gradually lower Sunday through early next week as the west-northwest swell eases. Surf along south facing shores will gradually lower through the weekend as a long-period south-southwest swell moves out. Surf along east facing shores will rise through Sunday, then lower early next week as the trades weaken. No other significant swell sources are anticipated next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com