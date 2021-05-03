Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union (Hawaiʻi State FCU), today announced a call for applications for its 2021 Investing in Education grant program. Hawaiʻi State FCU will distribute $40,000 in grants of up to $500 to eligible Hawaiʻi public school teachers to help purchase supplies, such as books, learning materials and other classroom necessities. Applications are available now through June 30, 2021.

“When we established Hawaiʻi State FCU’s Investing in Education grant program more than 10 years ago, our goal was to support public school teachers in our community who often have to pay for classroom supplies out of their own pocket. And given the events of this past year, we all know their sacrifice and dedication has never been greater,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi State FCU. “Through these grants, we hope to make a difference as students return to the classroom. We appreciate Hawaiʻi’s public-school teachers and we remain committed to helping Hawaiʻi’s keiki succeed.

Eligible applicants must submit an application stating the needs of their classroom and how the funds will help them improve student leaning. Grant recipients are selected based on application responses and will be reviewed in the order that they are submitted. Funds will be available through June 30, 2021 or until all funds have been disbursed. Applicants must be a member of Hawaiʻi State FCU and be currently employed with the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Education as a classroom teacher.

Hawaiʻi State FCU’s Investing in Education grant program has been funding Hawaiʻi’s classrooms since 2009 and have dispersed nearly 700 grants with a total value of more than $325,000.

To apply for the Investing in Education Grants or for more information, please visit www.hawaiistatefcu.com/InvestingInEducation.