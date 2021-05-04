Satellite imagery (5.4.21) PC: NOAA/NWS

(Update: 4:30 p.m. May 4, 2021)

The island of Maui is under a Flood Advisory until 7:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory saying radar at 4:30 p.m. showed heavy rain over the southwest slopes of Haleakalā, falling at a rate of 1-2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: ʻUlupalakua, Mākena, Wailea, Keōkea and Kula.

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone

to flooding. Motorists and pedestrians are reminded not to cross fast flowing or rising water in their vehicle, or on

foot. “Turn around, don’t drown,” the NWS states.