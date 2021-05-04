Senator Schatz with Outgoing 2020-2021 High School Interns

Applications for US Senator Brian Schatz’s 2021–22 High School Internship Program are now being accepted. The statewide program provides a hands-on learning opportunity about the US Senate and encourages students to be leaders and advocates in their schools and communities.

“This year’s interns were obviously very impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of being discouraged, they used this moment to advocate for better communication with their communities, increased physical and mental health resources, and expanded educational opportunities for students. I thank them for all of the great work they did this year,” said Senator Schatz.

“I would absolutely recommend this program to the next class of seniors,” said outgoing intern Gaayatri Godbole from Waiakea High School. “The internship is an incredible way to learn more about the U.S. Senate, while having fun. Each project is unique and provides the opportunity for critical thinking and creativity. In addition, working alongside students from across the state provides the opportunity to make friends and learn about new interests and passions.”

Senator Schatz’s high school internship program is not an office position and is designed to limit conflict with school and extracurricular commitments. Students will perform their internship in their home community and communicate with the office using online methods, so students from all islands should apply. Interns must commit for the full internship period from October 2021 – April 2022. Strong preference is given to students in their last year of high school.

For more information or to apply, visit https://www.schatz.senate.gov/Services/Internships. Applications must be submitted before 6 p.m. HST on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Contact Senator Schatz’s Honolulu office at [email protected] or 808-523-2061 with any questions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Outgoing 2020 – 2021 Schatz High School Interns