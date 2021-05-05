Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 06:07 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 11:44 AM HST. Low 0.6 feet 04:43 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 6:52 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 11:32 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 06:19 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 12:24 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 05:44 PM HST. Sunrise 5:52 AM HST. Sunset 6:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores will continue to lower today as the swell that peaked over the weekend moves out. Surf may trend back up Sunday as a small, medium-period northwest swell arrives. This will hold into Monday, then drop off by Tuesday. Surf along east facing shores will trend up through the second half of the week and upcoming weekend as the trades increase locally and upstream of the state. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through Friday, but notch up slightly over the weekend as a new, long- period south swell arrives. Expect this trend to hold next week, with another south swell potentially arriving Tuesday and holding through midweek.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.