Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 05, 2021

May 5, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 06:07 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 11:44 AM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 04:43 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:52 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 11:32 PM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 06:19 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 12:24 PM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 05:44 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:53 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north and west facing shores will continue to lower today as the swell that peaked over the weekend moves out. Surf may trend back up Sunday as a small, medium-period northwest swell arrives. This will hold into Monday, then drop off by Tuesday. Surf along east facing shores will trend up through the second half of the week and upcoming weekend as the trades increase locally and upstream of the state. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through Friday, but notch up slightly over the weekend as a new, long- period south swell arrives. Expect this trend to hold next week, with another south swell potentially arriving Tuesday and holding through midweek. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Comments
