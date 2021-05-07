Maui Business

8th Hawaiʻi Energy Conference Goes Virtual June 22-24; Registration Still Open

May 7, 2021, 8:53 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio...
A
A
A

The 8th Hawaiʻi Energy Conference will be virtual this year from June 22-24, with the early bird rate ending May 14.

The conference will focus on investments in people and projects as energy transitions in Hawaiʻi.

According to the conference website, there are many ways to invest in the future of energy in Hawaiʻi. It will take creativity and hard work from project developers; the community, including indigenous groups; regulators; and energy service providers to come up with projects that are acceptable for all concerned.

Building trust and respect between stakeholders within the context of equitable community development will be a key metric of success. Any viable project will require substantial amounts of financial capital and an adequate return on investment. The skill development and job creation that results must take us towards a new energy economy. Every community faces similar challenges – how can we invest in people while designing energy projects that are financially viable, resilient and enhance job skills?

The program includes keynote speaker Suleman Kahn (CEO of Swell Energy), panels, interviews and more. For more information or to register, go to hawaiienergyconference.com.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Waiehu Crash Claims Life of Wailuku Woman; Driver Arrested 2Missing Paddle Boarder Found Unresponsive in South Maui 3Former Maui Police Officer Pleads Guilty to 7-Count Indictment Alleging Public Corruption 4Maui Water Mainline Break Affects 150 Homes and Businesses in Kīhei 5Moloka‘i Man Arrested for Alleged Violation of Rules and Orders Related to Quarantine 6Recalled: 15 oz. cans of S&W Organic Black Beans; and O Organic Brand Black Beans and Chili Beans