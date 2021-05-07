The 8th Hawaiʻi Energy Conference will be virtual this year from June 22-24, with the early bird rate ending May 14.

The conference will focus on investments in people and projects as energy transitions in Hawaiʻi.

According to the conference website, there are many ways to invest in the future of energy in Hawaiʻi. It will take creativity and hard work from project developers; the community, including indigenous groups; regulators; and energy service providers to come up with projects that are acceptable for all concerned.

Building trust and respect between stakeholders within the context of equitable community development will be a key metric of success. Any viable project will require substantial amounts of financial capital and an adequate return on investment. The skill development and job creation that results must take us towards a new energy economy. Every community faces similar challenges – how can we invest in people while designing energy projects that are financially viable, resilient and enhance job skills?

The program includes keynote speaker Suleman Kahn (CEO of Swell Energy), panels, interviews and more. For more information or to register, go to hawaiienergyconference.com.