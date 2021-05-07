Maui News

Virtual Event Connects Maui Youth with Careers in Conservation, May 19

May 7, 2021, 5:32 PM HST
* Updated May 5, 7:46 AM
The Maui Huliau Foundation presents a virtual “Careers in Conservation” event for Maui youth interested in pursuing environmental careers from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

The event will feature more than 20 Maui professionals from a range of environmental career fields, who will share more about their jobs, their career paths and their inspiration for working to protect the ʻāina.

“Each year the number of people enjoying our beautiful Hawaiian islands grows, making it increasingly critical to protect our natural resources,” said Denby Freeland, Waiheʻe Refuge Education Coordinator for Hawaiʻi Land Trust, “Luckily the conservation field has become very diverse. There are numerous opportunities for youth to pursue their own interests and talents while contributing to the longevity of our fragile ecosystems.”

The event will be hosted by alumni of Maui Huliau’s programs who helped found the Huliau Alumni Council last May. Alumni will facilitate breakout rooms where students can engage in an informal Q&A with the presenters. The presenters represent a range of careers including marine science, government, sustainable agriculture, sustainability infrastructure, watershed protection and other types of natural resource management. 

“This event will be a unique opportunity for youth to learn from and network with diverse professionals within the conservation field,” said Hiʻilei Casco, Huliau Alumni Council co-founder and host of the Careers and Conservation event, “Networking can connect you with new mentors, resources, and inspiration for future career pathways!” 

Youth living in Maui County between the ages of 12 and 22 can join this free event via Zoom from 3:30-5 p.m. on May 19 by registering on the Maui Huliau Foundation website by Monday, May 17.

The Huliau Alumni Council will also be hosting a free virtual Trivia Night event the evening before from 5 to 6 p.m. on May 18 via Facebook Live. Maui residents of all ages are welcome to participate and can register by May 17.

