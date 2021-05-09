Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 4-7 5-8 5-7 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 07:07 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 01:56 PM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 6:54 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 07:51 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 01:09 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:27 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 02:26 PM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 6:54 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An incoming northwest swell is expected to build this morning, peak this afternoon and tonight, then gradually lower Monday through Wednesday. This will give a boost to surf along north and west facing shores, before going nearly flat Thursday through next weekend. South shore surf will remain near the summertime average during the next 7 days as a series of overlapping south swells continue to move through the islands. With steady moderate to locally strong trade winds, east shore surf will remain near the climatological average through next weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.