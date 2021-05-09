Maui Surf Forecast for May 09, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|4-7
|5-8
|5-7
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:50 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:54 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:50 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:54 PM HST.
Swell Summary
An incoming northwest swell is expected to build this morning, peak this afternoon and tonight, then gradually lower Monday through Wednesday. This will give a boost to surf along north and west facing shores, before going nearly flat Thursday through next weekend. South shore surf will remain near the summertime average during the next 7 days as a series of overlapping south swells continue to move through the islands. With steady moderate to locally strong trade winds, east shore surf will remain near the climatological average through next weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com