Maui Surf Forecast for May 09, 2021

May 9, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
4-7
5-8
5-7 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 07:07 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 01:56 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:54 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 07:51 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 01:09 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:27 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 02:26 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:54 PM HST.









Swell Summary




An incoming northwest swell is expected to build this morning, peak this afternoon and tonight, then gradually lower Monday through Wednesday. This will give a boost to surf along north and west facing shores, before going nearly flat Thursday through next weekend. South shore surf will remain near the summertime average during the next 7 days as a series of overlapping south swells continue to move through the islands. With steady moderate to locally strong trade winds, east shore surf will remain near the climatological average through next weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




