The Hawaiʻi Police Department has launched an Unsolved Homicides Website. Courtesy: HPD

The Hawai‘i Police Department has launched an Unsolved Homicides website, which currently features five cases dating to the 1980s.

Additional cases will added to the Unsolved Homicides website as more information becomes available. People with information pertaining to unsolved murders may also submit tips anonymously on the website by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” button on the front page of the Department’s website.

“The department believes every victim deserves justice, and that the deceased victim’s family, friends, and community deserve closure,” the news release said.

Sean Burgado: When the 27-year-old did not show up for work at a health care facility in May 1997, his employer asked a neighbor to check Burgadoʻs home in the upper Waiakea Uka area of Hilo on the Big Island.

The neighbor discovered Burgadoʻs body. An autopsy determined he had died from gunshot wounds and ruled a homicide.

Bradley Bussewitz: In 2003, a hunter discovered the decomposed body of a man in a remote area off of Saddle Road (Route 200) near the 12 mile marker in South Hilo. An autopsy revealed the man had died of severe blunt force injuries. A

t the time, the man could not be identified. But in 2016, with advances in technology, he was identified as 47-year-old Bradley Bussewitz, also known as Bradley Adair.

He was a Wisconsin native who had lived on Maui in 2003 prior to returning to the Big Island. He was a vegetarian who grew his own food and played the didgeridoo wind instrument.

Lynn Ebisuzaki: On May 1, 1987, 26-year-old Ebisuzaki walked out of a home she was visiting on Kanoelehua Avenue near the airport in South Hilo. Friends became concerned when she did not return.

Responding officers found her body in bushes a few hundred feet from the resident. She had been stabbed and died from the wounds. She worked in the business office at Miko Meats and was active member of Kinoʻole Baptist Church.

Glenn Guerrero: On Aug. 12, 1996, the body of 18-year-old Guerrero was discovered off a dirt road above the Shipman Ballpark, now know as the Buddy Perry Soccer Fields in Keaʻau on the Big Island. He died from a gunshot wound ruled a homicide. Detectives learned Guerrero was seen earlier in the day in the passenger seat of a pick-up truck that was leaving the ballpark, but have been unable to identify the driver or locate the pick-up truck.

Matthew Peak: On June 1, 1999, police responded to Waipio Valley after beachgoers reported finding a body buried in the sand near the beach. An autopsy on the 22-year-oldʻs body, which was in an advanced state of decomposition, ruled the death was a homicide due to asphyxia. Investigators learned Peak was a resident of Waipio Valley and often hitchhiked and frequented ares in Hilo and Puna.

“Hawai‘i Police would like to remind the public that there is no statute of limitations on murder,” said Police Chief Paul K. Ferreira. “We have staff dedicated solely to working all leads and evidence on these older homicide cases. Our detectives are deeply committed to solving these murders and see it as their solemn duty to bring these killers to justice.”

The Hawai‘i Police Department said the greatest resource in solving homicide cases is information from witnesses, family, friends and the community. The department invites you to review the unsolved homicides summaries and if you have any information pertaining to any of these cases, please email the Unsolved Homicides Division at [email protected] or call Detective Morimoto at 808-961-2380.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.