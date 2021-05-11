Maui News

Arson Suspected as Police Investigate Dozen Brush Fires on Lānaʻi

May 11, 2021, 1:52 PM HST
* Updated May 11, 1:53 PM
1 Comment
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio...
A
A
A

Maui Police fire investigation vehicle. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Maui Police are investigating a series of brush fires on Lānaʻi reported over a six month period between Sept. 5, 2020, and May 8, 2021.

Maui Crime Stoppers issued a press release today saying the fires occurred throughout Lānaʻi City and “appeared to have been purposely set.”

“So far, the only damages have been to grass and open fields; however, the fires have been close to town that could bring potential damage to homes and buildings,” according to the release.

“With dry season approaching, the high risk for even bigger fires is probable. Lānaʻi has limited resources to fight fires, and any assistance from Maui or Oʻahu will take time to arrive,” the organization reports.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maui Police Lānaʻi Station 808-565-8388; or anyone wishing to remain anonymous is encouraged to call Maui Crime Stoppers 808-242-6966. Maui Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards in the sum up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people responsible for felony crimes; the recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs in felony cases or the capture of felony fugitives.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (1)
Trending Now
19 Hikers Cited for Trespassing on 22nd Anniversary of Motherʻs Day Tragedy at Sacred Falls 2Paul Morgan To Officially Announce His Candidacy for Hawaiʻi Governor May 16 3Maui County Now Accepting Applications for Emergency Rental & Utility Assistance 4Former University of Hawai‘i QB, Colt Brennan Dies at 37 5In Time for Mother’s Day, Less Restrictive COVID-19 Rules Take Effect for Maui 6May 10, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 61 Cases (36 O‘ahu, 11 Maui, 0 Hawai‘i Island, 6 Kaua‘i, 8 Out-of-State)