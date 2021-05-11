Maui Police fire investigation vehicle. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Maui Police are investigating a series of brush fires on Lānaʻi reported over a six month period between Sept. 5, 2020, and May 8, 2021.

Maui Crime Stoppers issued a press release today saying the fires occurred throughout Lānaʻi City and “appeared to have been purposely set.”

“So far, the only damages have been to grass and open fields; however, the fires have been close to town that could bring potential damage to homes and buildings,” according to the release.

“With dry season approaching, the high risk for even bigger fires is probable. Lānaʻi has limited resources to fight fires, and any assistance from Maui or Oʻahu will take time to arrive,” the organization reports.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maui Police Lānaʻi Station 808-565-8388; or anyone wishing to remain anonymous is encouraged to call Maui Crime Stoppers 808-242-6966. Maui Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards in the sum up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people responsible for felony crimes; the recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs in felony cases or the capture of felony fugitives.