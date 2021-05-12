Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. PC: Maui Health.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health today announced that adolescents age 12 to 15 are now eligible for COVID vaccines.

Today, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and its use in 12- through 15-year-old adolescents. The CDC now recommends that this vaccine be used among this population, and providers may begin vaccinating them right away.

The recommendation comes two days after the US Food and Drug Administration expanded emergency use authorization for the vaccine to include people age 12 and older.

“This vaccine is safe and very effective, especially in this age group.” said Hawai‘i Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “The vaccine offers another layer of protection and will help to lessen transmission and illness, which will protect young people, their parents and their grandparents. We are very excited this additional group can now be vaccinated.”

A few vaccination providers in Hawai‘i have already begun to offer shots to those age 12 to 15 and other providers offering Pfizer will do the same in the coming days.

On Maui the following providers have already announced appointments for this age group:

Minit Medical Urgent Care will administer vaccines in clinics on Friday, Saturday and Tuesday at locations in Upcountry and West Maui. Anyone 12 or older will be accepted. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult or have a signed consent form by a parent or legal guardian.

Kaiser Permanente also announced today that it will accept COVID-19 vaccination appointments for individuals 12 years of age and older starting Thursday, May 13, 2021. Parents who want to schedule an appointment for their child or teen, can complete an e-visit via kp.org. or call 808-243-6000 for assistance.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for people 18 and older.

A growing number of locations are offering vaccinations to those who walk-in without an appointment. Vaccinations can also be scheduled on the registration page at hawaiicovid19.com. or via the links on the Maui Nui Strong website.