Kaiser Permanente to Start COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments for 12+
Kaiser Permanente announced today that it will accept COVID-19 vaccination appointments for individuals 12 years of age and older starting Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Parents who want to schedule an appointment for their child or teen, can complete an e-visit via kp.org. Those who are unable to schedule an appointment online can call the appointment phone number on their respective island, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is recommend that calls be made after 12 p.m. when call centers are less busy.
- Maui: 808-243-6000
- Oʻahu: 808-432-2000
- Hawaiʻi Island: 808-334-4400
- Kauaʻi: 808-246-5400
To provide greater convenience for families, Kaiser Permanente will also be holding vaccination clinics at several high schools over the coming weeks. Kaiser Permanente member and non-members are welcome. Parents should contact participating schools for an appointment. To date, four clinics have been announced, all on the island of Oʻahu.
- Thursday, May 13, 2021, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Kailua High School, 451 Ulumanu Drive, Kailua 96734
- Thursday, May 13, 2021, 12-4:30 p.m. at Roosevelt High School, 1120 Nehoa Street, Honolulu 96822
- Monday, May 17, 2021, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Kaiser High School, 511 Lunalilo Home Road, Honolulu 96825
- Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Anuenue School, 2528 10th Avenue, Honolulu 96816