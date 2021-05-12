Kaiser Permanente. Photo by Wendy Osher.

Kaiser Permanente announced today that it will accept COVID-19 vaccination appointments for individuals 12 years of age and older starting Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Parents who want to schedule an appointment for their child or teen, can complete an e-visit via kp.org. Those who are unable to schedule an appointment online can call the appointment phone number on their respective island, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is recommend that calls be made after 12 p.m. when call centers are less busy.

Maui: 808-243-6000

Oʻahu: 808-432-2000

Hawaiʻi Island: 808-334-4400

Kauaʻi: 808-246-5400

To provide greater convenience for families, Kaiser Permanente will also be holding vaccination clinics at several high schools over the coming weeks. Kaiser Permanente member and non-members are welcome. Parents should contact participating schools for an appointment. To date, four clinics have been announced, all on the island of Oʻahu.