Maui Coronavirus Updates

Kaiser Permanente to Start COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments for 12+

May 12, 2021, 1:36 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio...
A
A
A

Kaiser Permanente. Photo by Wendy Osher.

Kaiser Permanente announced today that it will accept COVID-19 vaccination appointments for individuals 12 years of age and older starting Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Parents who want to schedule an appointment for their child or teen, can complete an e-visit via kp.org. Those who are unable to schedule an appointment online can call the appointment phone number on their respective island, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is recommend that calls be made after 12 p.m. when call centers are less busy.

  • Maui:            808-243-6000
  • Oʻahu:           808-432-2000
  • Hawaiʻi Island:     808-334-4400
  • Kauaʻi:           808-246-5400

To provide greater convenience for families, Kaiser Permanente will also be holding vaccination clinics at several high schools over the coming weeks. Kaiser Permanente member and non-members are welcome. Parents should contact participating schools for an appointment. To date, four clinics have been announced, all on the island of Oʻahu.

  • Thursday, May 13, 2021, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Kailua High School, 451 Ulumanu Drive, Kailua 96734
  • Thursday, May 13, 2021, 12-4:30 p.m. at Roosevelt High School, 1120 Nehoa Street, Honolulu 96822
  • Monday, May 17, 2021, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Kaiser High School, 511 Lunalilo Home Road, Honolulu 96825
  • Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Anuenue School, 2528 10th Avenue, Honolulu 96816

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1New Species of “Water Bear” Found at Haleakalā, Maui, Named After Samuel ‘Ohu Gon 2Former University of Hawai‘i QB, Colt Brennan Dies at 37 3Medical Cannabis Dispensary License Revoked for Pono Life Sciences on Maui 4Paul Morgan To Officially Announce His Candidacy for Hawaiʻi Governor May 16 5Maui County Now Accepting Applications for Emergency Rental & Utility Assistance 6Visitor Arrested on Maui for Alleged Quarantine Violation