Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 08:38 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 04:02 PM HST. Sunrise 5:49 AM HST. Sunset 6:55 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 10:36 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:28 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:04 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 04:40 PM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 6:56 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf will remain up along south facing shores as a series of overlapping small, long period swells originating from the southern hemisphere pass by. Eastern shores will experience small swell and choppy wind wave conditions due to persistent moderate to fresh trades. Surf along north facing shores will remain low as a northwest swell fades.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.